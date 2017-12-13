Nebraska DOT: $11.2 billion in roadwork needed over 20 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska state road officials have identified $11.2 billion in construction needs over the next two decades

The Department of Transportation released the projection Wednesday in its annual report to lawmakers. The projection includes the estimated costs of maintaining existing roadways, upgrades to improve safety and mobility, and expanding roads to increase their capacity.

The report is intended as a snapshot of the state’s needs and isn’t a formal request for money. Adjusted for inflation, the needs would cost an estimated $16 billion over 20 years.

Department Director Kyle Schneweis says the needs could change with new technology. The state relies heavily on gas tax revenue, which many expect to shrink as cars become more efficient and use less fuel.

Schneweis says the state’s overall transportation system is well-maintained.