Nebraska economic development head leaving for job at NPPD

Nebraska’s top economic development official is leaving her job to become a lobbyist for the Nebraska Public Power District.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Courtney Dentlinger will step down December 1 to become the public power district’s government affairs manager.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the change Friday and praised Dentlinger for her work in state government.

Ricketts says he has already begun a search for a new economic development director. He says Dentlinger’s team played a key role in attracting major businesses to the state. The state also won the Governor’s Cup for the most economic development projects per capita during her tenure.

Dentlinger has led the Department of Economic Development since January 2016. She previously served as the founding director of the Norfolk Area Economic Development Council.