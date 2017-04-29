class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232389 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska economic indicators increase for third month in a row | KRVN Radio

Nebraska economic indicators increase for third month in a row

BY Eric Thompson, associate professor of economics; director, Bureau of Business Research; University of Nebraska-Lincoln | April 29, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska economic indicators increase for third month in a row
Courtesy/Eric Thompson, associate professor of economics; director, Bureau of Business Research; University of Nebraska-Lincoln

 

Lincoln, Neb. — April, 2017 —  March produced further evidence of an improving Nebraska economy, according to the latest leading economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 1 percent in March after rising by more than 1.75 percent during both January and February.

“Three consecutive increases provide a very positive sign for Nebraska economic growth,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Business expectations were again key to the increase in the leading indicator. Respondents to the March Survey of Nebraska Business were very optimistic about increasing sales and employment over the next six months. Improved expectations have been matched with other signs of growth, including an increase in manufacturing hours.

A falling U.S. dollar was another contributor.

“The value of the U.S. dollar has declined in each of the last three months,” Thompson said. “A lower dollar is positive for Nebraska’s export-oriented businesses.”

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business Administration.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments