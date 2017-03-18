Nebraska economic indicators rise sharply for second month in a row

Lincoln, Neb., – Nebraska’s economic growth will improve significantly during the second half of 2017, according to the latest leading economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 2.08 percent in February after rising by a revised 1.76 percent during January.

“The rapid increase in the indicator over the last two months is a very positive sign for Nebraska economic growth,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Businesses reported a very positive outlook during February. Respondents to the February Survey of Nebraska Business were optimistic about increasing sales and employment over the next six months.

“Business expectations have been very strong the last three months,” Thompson said.

In a positive sign for the Nebraska labor market, initial claims for unemployment insurance also fell again during February, the second straight decline.

In a departure from recent trends, the value of the U.S. dollar fell during February.

“A declining U.S. dollar improves the competitiveness of Nebraska’s exporting businesses, especially in agriculture and manufacturing.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business Administration.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.