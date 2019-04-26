Nebraska Educators will Debate Issues, Participate in Professional Development During Annual Meeting

2010 National Teacher of the Year to Deliver Keynote

Who: 300+ teachers and public school professionals from across Nebraska

What: 158th Nebraska State Education Association Delegate Assembly

When: Friday, April 26, 6 p.m. & Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Cornhusker Marriott, Lincoln

Highlights: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. – Keynote by Sarah Brown Wessling, 2010 National Teacher of the Year

Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m. – NSEA Delegate Assembly Business Meeting

Lincoln, April 25, 2019 — More than 300 teachers and other education professionals from across Nebraska will convene in Lincoln on April 26-27 to discuss issues facing public education. The occasion is the 158th Delegate Assembly of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association.

A highlight this year will be a 7 p.m. Friday keynote address from Sarah Brown Wessling, 2010 National Teacher of the Year. Wessling says her students have taught her “more than I could ever hope to teach them.” She is strongly committed to advancing the teaching profession and advocating for students.

The Assembly opens at 6 p.m. with professional development in the form of 29 breakout sessions that feature 28 separate professional development topics.

“We are offering all Nebraska educators quality professional development at our Delegate Assembly,” said NSEA President Jenni Benson. “Education is a never-ending process – and educators know this. They want to constantly improve their skills and be as effective as possible to ensure the best learning outcomes for their students.”

Among the breakout session topics: Blended Learning Environments; The Mind Inside; Child Trauma; Motivation with Complex Text; Mindsets for Learning; Boosting Attendance for Student Success. Non-delegates and even non-NSEA members were invited to register to attend the professional development sessions.

“For more than 150 years, NSEA has worked to improve the teaching profession, and the system of education for all students in Nebraska,” said NSEA Executive Director Maddie Fennell. “We are excited about the programming we are able to provide to educators this year and look forward to the learning and sharing that will take place over these two days.”

NSEA’s annual meeting, which draws educators from every corner of the state, allows Association members to set the course for the organization for the coming year. Locally-elected delegates will update the organization’s Bylaws and Resolutions, and will also propose, debate, and vote on New Business Items, which direct Association leaders to take specific courses of action.

2019 Friend of Education Award

During the Horace Mann Awards ceremony on Saturday morning, NSEA will present several awards, including the Rookie of the Year Award, Teaching Excellence Award, and two awards in support of the NSEA Children’s Fund. In addition, this year’s recipient of the 2019 Friend of Education award will be announced. This award is presented to an organization or individual who has made a statewide contribution to public education.

This will be the 158th Delegate Assembly in the Association’s 152-year history. NSEA was founded in October 1867 in Brownville.