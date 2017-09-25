Nebraska election systems not targeted in hacking case

LINCOLN, Neb. – A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office says Nebraska was not among those states targeted by hackers last year.

Laura Strimple says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security contacted the office Friday, but only to share that Nebraska’s system had not been among those targeted.

That comes as election officials in 21 states were told by the federal agency that hackers targeted their systems last year, although most were not breached.

Homeland Security officials tell The Associated Press that hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted the voter registration systems in September.

Strimple says it’s one time her office is happy “being at the bottom of the list.”