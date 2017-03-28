Nebraska ends ban on religious garb in public schools

LINCOLN, Neb. – Public school teachers in Nebraska will soon be able to wear habits, hijabs and other religious clothing in their classrooms under a new state law.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a measure Monday that ends the state’s 98-year-old ban. The ban was enacted under pressure from the Ku Klux Klan during a time of intense anti-Catholic sentiment. Thirty-six other states had similar bans, but all had been repealed except for those in Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

Gov. Ricketts issued a statement, “Thank you to Speaker Scheer for successfully shepherding this important bill expanding religious freedom for our teachers,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans deeply value religious freedom, and this is reflected in our state constitution, which upholds the ‘natural and indefeasible right [of Nebraskans] to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences.’ Our laws must protect the ability of all Nebraskans to appropriately express their beliefs.

The passage of LB62 is a significant win for teachers, students, religious rights, and all Nebraskans,” said Speaker Scheer. “It signals the end of a nearly century old discriminatory law that infringes on teachers’ constitutional rights. With this old law repealed, teachers can no longer be discriminated against and forced to leave their sincerely held religious beliefs at the door in order to go to work.”

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk introduced the measure after a nun in his district was rejected for a substitute teaching job because her faith calls on her to wear a habit.

Some lawmakers opposed the measure, saying all displays of religion are inappropriate in public school classrooms.

Schools can still establish dress codes.