class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323170 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska ends fiscal year with revenue higher than expected | KRVN Radio

Nebraska ends fiscal year with revenue higher than expected

BY Associated Press | July 13, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nebraska ends fiscal year with revenue higher than expected

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new report says Nebraska state government ended the last fiscal year with more tax revenue that expected.

The state Department of Revenue announced Friday that Nebraska saw net tax receipts of nearly $4.6 billion, which is 1.4 percent above the certified forecast of a little more than $4.5 billion.

The report says individual and corporate income tax revenue was higher than expected for the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2017, through June 30 of this year. Net miscellaneous taxes were also higher than projections, but net sales-and-use taxes came in lower.

The comparisons are based on a forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in October 2017.

Earlier state revenue shortfalls forced Nebraska lawmakers to cut the state budget during this year’s legislative session.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments