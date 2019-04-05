Nebraska Energy Office Offers Flood Assistance

Dollar and Energy Saving Loans and Weatherization Assistance Program Emergency Funds Available to Nebraskans Affected by Flooding
(LINCOLN, NE) — In light of historic flooding and devastation in Nebraska’s communities, the Nebraska Energy Office is providing assistance to those impacted by floods.
Two separate Energy Office programs will provide funding – the Dollar and Energy Saving Loans Program and the Low Income Home Weatherization Assistance Program.
Dollar and Energy Saving Loans
The Nebraska Energy Office, in conjunction with Nebraska lending institutions, is offering Dollar and Energy Saving Loans at 1% interest* for eligible energy savings projects. These loans are meant to assist those impacted by flooding to repair their homes, provided the home has not been condemned. *Subject to lender approval.
Project loan applications are submitted to the resident’s local Nebraska lender and the Nebraska Energy Office prior to installation for verification of compliance with program requirements.
The following energy efficiency projects are eligible to be submitted for emergency loans:
Appliance replacement with efficient models
Heating, cooling, and water heater equipment replacement
Doors, windows and insulation replacement
Foundation walls repaired or replaced and insulated
Every effort will be made to process emergency loan applications within 48 hours.
Weatherization Assistance Emergency HVAC Repair/Replacement Program
The Emergency HVAC Replacement Program allows local community service providers to utilize Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Emergency Funds to repair or replace furnaces and/or air-conditioning systems. This program is for owner occupied units that were not eligible for assistance due to previous weatherization limitations. The program pays for weatherization assistance up to $5,000.
To receive free weatherization services, household annual income must fall below 200% of the federal poverty level. Income limits can be found at http://www.neo.ne.gov/wx/wxindex.htm#income
If a household receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or has received Low Income Energy Assistance Payments (LIHEAP), they are automatically eligible.
Those interested in applying for funds should contact their Regional Service Provider.
Blue Valley
620 5th Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Contact: Kelly Davis
Phone: (402) 729-2278
E-mail: kdavis@bvca.net
Website: http://bvca.net/
Central Nebraska
626 N. Street
Loup City, NE 68853
Contact: Sharon Jonak
Phone: (308) 745-0780
E-mail: sjonak@centralnebraskacap.com
Website: www.centralnebraskacap.com
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha
1701 N 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68110
Contact: Jack Arkfeld
Phone: (402) 457-5657
E-mail: habitat@habitatomaha.org
Website: https://habitatomaha.org/
Lancaster and Saunders Counties
210 “O” Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Contact: Amy Jeanneret
Phone: (402) 471-4515
E-mail: weatherization@communityactionatwork.org
Website: https://www.communityactionatwork.org/
Mid-Nebraska
16 W 11th Street
Kearney, NE 68848-7440
Contact: Larissia Anders
Phone: (308) 865-5675
E-mail: landers@mnca.net
Website: http://communityactionmidne.com
Northwest Nebraska
270 Pine Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Contact: Floyd Merkel
Phone: (308) 432-3393
E-mail: fmerkel@ncap.info
Website: https://www.ncap.info/
Southeast Nebraska
802 4th Street
Humboldt, NE 68376
Contact: Gin Christiansen
Phone: (402) 862-2411
E-mail: gchristiansen@senca.org
Website: https://www.senca.org/index.php