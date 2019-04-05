Nebraska Energy Office Offers Flood Assistance

Dollar and Energy Saving Loans and Weatherization Assistance Program Emergency Funds Available to Nebraskans Affected by Flooding

(LINCOLN, NE) — In light of historic flooding and devastation in Nebraska’s communities, the Nebraska Energy Office is providing assistance to those impacted by floods.

Two separate Energy Office programs will provide funding – the Dollar and Energy Saving Loans Program and the Low Income Home Weatherization Assistance Program.

Dollar and Energy Saving Loans

The Nebraska Energy Office, in conjunction with Nebraska lending institutions, is offering Dollar and Energy Saving Loans at 1% interest* for eligible energy savings projects. These loans are meant to assist those impacted by flooding to repair their homes, provided the home has not been condemned. *Subject to lender approval.

Project loan applications are submitted to the resident’s local Nebraska lender and the Nebraska Energy Office prior to installation for verification of compliance with program requirements.

The following energy efficiency projects are eligible to be submitted for emergency loans:

Appliance replacement with efficient models

Heating, cooling, and water heater equipment replacement

Doors, windows and insulation replacement

Foundation walls repaired or replaced and insulated

Every effort will be made to process emergency loan applications within 48 hours.

Weatherization Assistance Emergency HVAC Repair/Replacement Program

The Emergency HVAC Replacement Program allows local community service providers to utilize Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Emergency Funds to repair or replace furnaces and/or air-conditioning systems. This program is for owner occupied units that were not eligible for assistance due to previous weatherization limitations. The program pays for weatherization assistance up to $5,000.

To receive free weatherization services, household annual income must fall below 200% of the federal poverty level. Income limits can be found at http://www.neo.ne.gov/wx/wxindex.htm#income

If a household receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or has received Low Income Energy Assistance Payments (LIHEAP), they are automatically eligible.

Those interested in applying for funds should contact their Regional Service Provider.

Blue Valley

620 5th Street

Fairbury, NE 68352

Contact: Kelly Davis

Phone: (402) 729-2278

E-mail: kdavis@bvca.net

Website: http://bvca.net/

Central Nebraska

626 N. Street

Loup City, NE 68853

Contact: Sharon Jonak

Phone: (308) 745-0780

E-mail: sjonak@centralnebraskacap.com

Website: www.centralnebraskacap.com

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

1701 N 24th Street

Omaha, NE 68110

Contact: Jack Arkfeld

Phone: (402) 457-5657

E-mail: habitat@habitatomaha.org

Website: https://habitatomaha.org/

Lancaster and Saunders Counties

210 “O” Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Contact: Amy Jeanneret

Phone: (402) 471-4515

E-mail: weatherization@communityactionatwork.org

Website: https://www.communityactionatwork.org/

Mid-Nebraska

16 W 11th Street

Kearney, NE 68848-7440

Contact: Larissia Anders

Phone: (308) 865-5675

E-mail: landers@mnca.net

Website: http://communityactionmidne.com

Northwest Nebraska

270 Pine Street

Chadron, NE 69337

Contact: Floyd Merkel

Phone: (308) 432-3393

E-mail: fmerkel@ncap.info

Website: https://www.ncap.info/

Southeast Nebraska

802 4th Street

Humboldt, NE 68376

Contact: Gin Christiansen

Phone: (402) 862-2411

E-mail: gchristiansen@senca.org

Website: https://www.senca.org/index.php