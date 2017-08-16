class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254075 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska experts say injured bald eagle healing well | KRVN Radio

Nebraska experts say injured bald eagle healing well

BY Associated Press | August 16, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska experts say injured bald eagle healing well

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say a wild bald eagle that had skin graft surgery at an Omaha zoo is healing and won’t require more operations.

A news release from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said the eagle was evaluated Monday by Dr. Coleen Stice, a plastic surgeon who’s been helping treat it, and a zoo veterinarian.

Fishermen spotted the ailing, underweight bird on the ground south of Syracuse in late May. There were no feathers on its head _ just a scab. The malady stumped experts at the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery center as they began nursing the adult male.

Last month Stice concluded it was an electrical burn, possibly suffered from hitting an electrical wire.

Recovery center director Janet Stander says the eagle has more healing to undergo before being released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments