Nebraska fall turkey permits available Aug. 14 | KRVN Radio

Nebraska fall turkey permits available Aug. 14

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
Spring turkeys taken south of Gibbon, Neb. RRN Harding photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Hunters may begin purchasing Nebraska fall turkey permits later this month.

The permits will be available starting Aug. 14 at Outdoor Nebraska.org and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

The permits are valid statewide and allow hunters to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. The fall turkey season runs Sept. 15-Jan. 31, 2018.

Read the 2017 Turkey Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/guides for more information.

