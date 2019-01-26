Nebraska falls in the middle of states “most educated” and “least educated”

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska falls in the middle according to a report on 2019’s Most and Least Educated States in America. The “WalletHub.com” report placed Nebraska 22nd with a score of 52.08.

The state placed 19th for educational attainment and 33rd for its quality of education. The study compared all 50 states across 20 metrics, grouped into two categories. Of other states in the region, Colorado was ranked 5th, Wyoming 24th, South Dakota 35th, Iowa 26th, and Kansas 19th.

The report said the top-ranked state is Massachuetts, followed by Maryland and Vermont, while it identified Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi as the least educated states.

Online: wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/