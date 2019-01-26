class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360948 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska falls in the middle of states “most educated” and “least educated” | KRVN Radio

Nebraska falls in the middle of states “most educated” and “least educated”

BY WalletHub | January 26, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska falls in the middle of states “most educated” and “least educated”

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska falls in the middle according to a report on 2019’s Most and Least Educated States in America. The “WalletHub.com” report placed Nebraska 22nd with a score of 52.08.

The state placed 19th for educational attainment and 33rd for its quality of education. The study compared all 50 states across 20 metrics, grouped into two categories. Of other states in the region, Colorado was ranked 5th, Wyoming 24th, South Dakota 35th, Iowa 26th, and Kansas 19th.

The report said the top-ranked state is Massachuetts, followed by Maryland and Vermont, while it identified Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi as the least educated states.

Online: wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments