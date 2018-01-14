Nebraska farmers prepare to provide Costco facility poultry

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln Premium Poultry hopes to find 125 producers to provide poultry for a Costco processing plant in eastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Fremont plant is scheduled to open in about a year. Lincoln Premium Poultry is managing the facilities operations. That includes recruiting farmers to raise poultry, overseeing construction and recruiting employees.

The company plans to build a facility where producers and prospective producers can see how the computers and equipment in poultry houses are operated. The company will also send field technicians to help farmers implement and follow the best practices.

The company was in negotiations with about 80 local farmers last month. It expects to continue recruiting operators into early summer. The contracts will last about 15 years.