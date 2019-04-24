Nebraska FCCLA recognizes state leaders and award winners

The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met for the 72nd annual State Leadership Conference April 7-9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

More than 1,300 students and advisers from 85 Nebraska schools traveled to Lincoln to grow their potential with Nebraska FCCLA. A community service event, “FCCLA Serves,” was held at five community agencies across Lincoln with more than 120 students participating and 656 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competitive events. Students placing first and second in STAR events qualified to compete at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California June 30-July 4.

A complete list of winners and elected state officers and leadership positions can be found online:https://www.education.ne.gov/press_release/nebraska-fccla-recognizes-2019-state-leaders-and-award-winners/