Nebraska FFA State Vice President Brooke Bell delivered her retiring address earlier this morning.

Before her message to the 91st Nebraska FFA Convention, she spoke with Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot and Susan Littlefield.

Bell said she was first inspired to run for the position after meeting a state officer early in her FFA journey.

(Video) Nebraska FFA Convention Report – Featuring Brooke Bell

