Nebraska Game and Parks offers tips for safe ice fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants anglers to check the thickness of the ice before venturing out to catch a few fish this winter.

The commission says at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice is needed to support a person ice fishing. At least 8 inches of ice is needed to support an ATV.

Other recommendations include fishing with another person, wearing a life jacket and telling a family member or friend where you’ll be fishing before venturing out.

The commission also says all ice fishermen should carry an ice pick around their necks and have long rope handy.