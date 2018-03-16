Nebraska Game and Parks to host public meetings about mountain lions

LINCOLN, Neb. – The public is encouraged to attend one of four upcoming informational meetings about mountain lions in Nebraska. The meetings are hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The meetings will include an overview of what the Commission knows about mountain lions in the state. Topics will include an update on research and details of the new mountain lion management plan. Staff then will receive feedback and answer questions.

All meetings will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., local time. The meeting schedule:

March 22 – North Platte, Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Rd.

April 3 – Chadron, Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom, 1000 Main St.

April 4 – Gering, Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St.

April 11 – Valentine, location to be determined.