Nebraska girl killed, 6 others injured in Missouri crash

Bolivar, Missouri — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was killed and two of her brothers were seriously injured when a car carrying seven family members from Nebraska overturned in Missouri.

The one-car accident occurred early Tuesday on Missouri 13 in Bolivar. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports the family’s youngest child, 11-year-old Eliza Bakirane, died at the scene.

Bolivar police say the car, driven by 40-year-old Maria Borland of Lincoln, Nebraska, went off the side of the road, over-corrected and lost traction on dirt and gravel due to construction. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Borland’s two sons were thrown from the vehicle and were eventually flown to a hospital in St. Louis. The others in the vehicle were taken to a Springfield hospital.