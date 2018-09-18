Nebraska governor hopeful Krist denies drinking allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Republican officials have accused Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist of drinking on the job as a state senator and implied he drove while intoxicated, allegations that state investigators dismissed and that Krist fervently denies.

The Nebraska Republican Party released videos Monday that show Krist at Billy’s Restaurant, a hangout for legislators, and called him a heavy drinker.

One video dated March 23 shows Krist at a table with a beverage . Another May 7 video shows him behind the bar , facing away from the camera and appearing to fix a drink. A third May 7 video shows him getting into his car outside the restaurant.

It’s not known if the dates listed on the video titles are accurate.

A Krist spokesman says the attack marks “a new low in Nebraska politics” and shows Krist is a threat to Gov. Pete Ricketts.