Nebraska governor signs law creating ‘Choose Life’ plates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a law creating anti-abortion license plates.

Ricketts said Wednesday that manufacturing the “Choose Life” plates is a small step to celebrate Nebraska’s “culture of pro-life.” He says the license plates will join anti-abortion billboards along state highways in displaying Nebraska’s culture.

Opponents of the law argued the state should not put political speech on license plates, but Lt. Gov. Mike Foley says the landmark Roe v. Wade case allows states to express a preference for avoiding abortion. He and Ricketts say the Legislature will deal with other issues as they come up.

The plates will be available next January and cost $5 more than standard license plates. Revenue from them will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.