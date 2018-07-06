class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321831 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska groups react to Pruitt’s resignation

BY Luke Fochtman | July 6, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt is drawing mixed responses from Nebraska’s political, agricultural and environmental leaders.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he’d accepted Pruitt’s resignation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement that Pruitt helped decrease red tape that had previously harmed Nebraska businesses.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says Pruitt allowed Nebraska agriculture groups to give input on many issues and regulations.

But farmer Guy Mills Jr. criticized Pruitt’s decisions for decreasing the demand for corn. Corn growers and ethanol manufacturers say Pruitt’s willingness to give petroleum refineries exemptions from blending ethanol into fuel hurt the market.

The Nebraska Sierra Club is among the environmental groups that welcomed the resignation.

