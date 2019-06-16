Nebraska groups to promote 2020 census count

Lincoln, Neb. — Civic groups across Nebraska are gearing up to organize their own outreach efforts for the upcoming 2020 census, after Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed legislation last week that would have created a Nebraska Complete Count Committee charged with encouraging participation. John Cartier, director of voting rights with the group Civic Nebraska, said getting an accurate count is important…

“So we’re talking about billions of dollars given to Nebraska to fund things such as roads, education, child welfare in more rural areas that is tied directly to this once-every-decade event which is a really huge undertaking, but a very important one”

Groups most vulnerable to being under-counted include children in rural communities, seniors and minorities.

Documents recently revealed that a citizenship question was added to the 2020 census.

The Trump administration has argued that asking people if they are U.S. citizens is necessary to protect voting rights. A final ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is expected in the coming weeks.

Cartier pointed to a study by George Washington University showing that Nebraska stands to lose $21,000 for every person missed in the 2020 count.

In 2016, the state received nearly $4 billion in federal funds for programs linked to census numbers.