Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission selects newest inductee

Official Induction Scheduled for 2019

Lincoln, NE, — The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission has selected Thomas Rogers Kimball as its newest inductee.

Thomas Rogers Kimball (April 19, 1862 – September 1, 1934) was born in Linwood, Ohio, Kimball and moved to Nebraska in 1871. An architect and master planner, he was national leader who designed Nebraska landmark buildings and exhibition facilities. Kimball advised on and the planning and design of such facilities as the 1898 Trans-Mississippi Exposition in Omaha and national design competitions for such prominent structures as the Nebraska Capitol. As the Capitol Commission’s professional advisor for 14 years, he administered the construction of Nebraska’s renowned state capitol building.

Trevor Jones, Director and CEO of the Nebraska State Historical Society and Secretary of the Hall of Fame Commission, says this was a difficult decision for everyone involved. “Each candidate has made great contributions to the state of Nebraska,” Jones said. “Selecting just one person from a list of remarkable nominees was tough. Nebraskans can take pride in all of these candidates. We look forward to inducting Thomas Rogers Kimball as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2019.”

Busts of Hall of Fame members are placed in the Nebraska State Capitol. Details on fundraising for commission of a bust of Kimball will be forthcoming. An induction ceremony will be planned in 2019.

To learn more about Thomas Rogers Kimball, please visit http://www.e-nebraskahistory.org/index.php?title=Thomas_Rogers_Kimball_(1862-1934),_Architect

About The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission

The current Hall of Fame was established in 1961 to officially recognize those who have made significant contributions to Nebraska and the nation. Individuals must be deceased thirty-five years to be considered. The Hall of Fame Commission, with members appointed by the governor, is the official body responsible for the evaluation of candidates and the bestowal of this honor. Current commissioners include Rod Bates, Lincoln; Dr. Ron Hull, Lincoln; Dr. Ron Naugle, Lincoln; Dr. Sara Crook, Peru; Timothy Heller, Omaha; and JoAnn Smith of Gering. Trevor Jones, Lincoln, serves as secretary of the commission.

About The Nebraska State Historical Society

The Nebraska State Historical Society (NSHS) collects, preserves, and opens to all the histories we share. In addition to the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state, NSHS administers the State Archives and Library; the State Historic Preservation Office; the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, Omaha; the Office of the State Archeologist; publishes Nebraska History magazine and Nebraska History News; and is responsible for the administration of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission. More at History.nebraska.gov or follow us on Facebook.

For a full list of all members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, visit www.nebraskahistory.org/admin/hall_of_fame/bluebook.pdf