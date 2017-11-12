Nebraska high school students get breakfast with new program

Grand Island, Ne. — Free food and the convenience of mobile carts have led more students in a central Nebraska high school to start their days with nutritious breakfasts.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Grand Island Senior High has converted its breakfast program to a “free-for-all” plan that allows all students to eat breakfast for free, regardless of their ability to pay. Students don’t have to be a part of the federal free or reduced-price school nutrition program to participate.

Teachers and staff members are also encouraged to eat breakfast from the mobile carts to set a good example.

The director of nutrition for Grand Island Public Schools says the number of students served breakfast has doubled to about 400 students since the free breakfast program started a month ago.