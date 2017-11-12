class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271626 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska high school students get breakfast with new program

BY Associated Press | November 12, 2017
Grand Island, Ne. — Free food and the convenience of mobile carts have led more students in a central Nebraska high school to start their days with nutritious breakfasts.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Grand Island Senior High has converted its breakfast program to a “free-for-all” plan that allows all students to eat breakfast for free, regardless of their ability to pay. Students don’t have to be a part of the federal free or reduced-price school nutrition program to participate.

Teachers and staff members are also encouraged to eat breakfast from the mobile carts to set a good example.

The director of nutrition for Grand Island Public Schools says the number of students served breakfast has doubled to about 400 students since the free breakfast program started a month ago.

