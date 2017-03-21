Nebraska Highway 2 asphalt resurfacing in Grant & Hooker counties

An asphalt resurfacing job is coming up in Grant and Hooker counties on Nebraska Highway 2. The Nebraska Department of Roads says work is slated to begin on Monday, Mar. 27 between Whitman and Mullen.

The project will resurface nearly 16 miles of N-2 starting just west of the unincorporated village of Whitman, at R.P. 159+05, just over 9 miles west of the west corporate limits of Mullen. The work will be performed under daytime lane closures using pilot cars and flaggers. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 2017.

Motorists are reminded to be extra careful in and near highway work zones, and to buckle up, every trip.