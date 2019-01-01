Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator serves final day

Lincoln, Neb. — Fred Zwonechek announced his retirement on New Year’s Eve following 44 years in the Nebraska Highway Safety Office, with 37 of those years as its Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator.

Zwonechek says he preferred to make his exit as quietly as possible to avoid distracting from the important work of the office.

Zwonechek says in a memo, “While I will be leaving this job, I will continue to serve be a public advocate for highway safety issues as a private citizen!” He says, “This will allow me to share my highway safety knowledge, expertise, and experience in a much different way.”

Zwonechek says it has been a privilege and an honor to have served as a public servant for the state.

Zwonechek says he leaves while still healthy and able to enjoy more time for fishing and his car hobby.

Zwonechek adds that Bill Kovarik will serve as the Interim Highway Safety Administrator until the position is filled.