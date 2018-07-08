Nebraska historic site adds interactive exhibits

Bayard, Neb. — A western Nebraska tourist attraction has made several improvements that are drawing rave reviews.

The Scottsbluff Star Herald reports that Chimney Rock National Historic Site has added interactive history displays. Areas include a small mechanical pony children can ride, a rock area where visitors can carve their names, a display of jars filled with water from the North Platte and a spotting scope.

Employee Vicki Cobb says visitors are spending more time in the museum interacting with the exhibits. She says many visitors have reacted positively to the new additions.

The museum is continuing to add more as its renovation progresses. Sandra Reddish is the historic sites coordinator for History Nebraska. She says she hopes to get an educational cart that features items that visitors can pick up and hold.