Nebraska history teacher of the year nomination deadline

Reminder: Nomination deadline approaching for the 2017 Gilder Lehrman National History Teacher of the Year Award!

The History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring outstanding American history teachers from elementary school through high school.

Lori Broady, a social studies teacher at Johnson-Brock Public School, was named the 2016 Nebraska History Teacher of the Year. She says the recognition shines a spotlight on social studies, history and civics. In addition, resources are delivered to the awarded teacher ranging from books to online courses.

“It’s more than just a little plaque you put on the wall,” says Broady. “I have a lot more resources than I had access to before. My kids are excited because we received the Hamilton [An American Musical] CD and book. Everybody is passing that around.”

Broady says the award has done a great deal to bring awareness to her school and the importance of history, social studies and particularly civics.

“There is such an emphasis on school-to-work and that’s why you should take shop classes and business classes. My area is important too. I teach school-to-life. It doesn’t matter who you are or what occupation you go into; you need to be civically minded. You need to understand where you came from so we understand where we are going.”

Broady says she hopes there are a large number of nominations for the 2017 Nebraska History Teacher of the Year award and encourages everyone to nominate someone they think is worthy.

“It means a lot. There are a lot of great teachers out there and they need their day in the sun, too. I know they are doing amazing work and I hope somebody gives them a chance.”

Time is running out for nominations for the Nebraska History Teacher of the Year Award. The deadline is March 31st. More information on the award and nomination forms can be found on the Gilder Lehrman website.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is a New York–based national nonprofit devoted to the teaching and learning of American history.