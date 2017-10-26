Nebraska hog farmer, educator announces congressional bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A northeast Nebraska hog farmer and educator is running for a seat in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Paul Theobald of rural Foster announced his candidacy Wednesday. He will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican who is seeking re-election in the GOP-dominated district.

Theobald is a former professor at Wayne State College. He and his wife, Maureen, live on a small farm in rural Pierce County where they pasture-raise purebred heritage breed hogs.

Theobald says he would focus on the needs of rural residents, communities, businesses and schools if elected. On his campaign website, he says he supports Medicare for all and a higher minimum wage, and opposes the Keystone XL pipeline.

Smith has represented Nebraska’s sprawling, mostly rural 3rd District since 2007.