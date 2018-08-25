Nebraska Indicator: Slower Economic Growth in Early 2019

Lincoln, Neb., — Economic growth will slow in Nebraska in late 2018 and early 2019, according to the most recent leading economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, was flat during July 2018, rising by just 0.05%.

“Economic growth is strong in Nebraska at the moment,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university. “But the flat leading indicator suggests that economic growth will slow significantly in late 2018 and early 2019.”

“Positive business expectations, rising manufacturing activity, and an increase in airline passenger counts all suggest continued economic growth,” according to Thompson. But, other factors suggest that economic growth will slow. The number of Nebraskan’s making an initial claim for unemployment insurance rose during July while building permits for single family homes fell.

In addition, for the sixth consecutive month, there was an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar during July. “A rising U.S. dollar creates competitive challenges for Nebraska businesses which export,” said Thompson.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.