Nebraska Indicator: The Outlook Improves for Early 2019

Lincoln, Neb. — Solid economic growth will continue in Nebraska through early 2019, according to the most recent leading economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

The indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 1.00% in August 2018. Economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university says the leading indicator grew solidly in August, improving on the tepid growth seen during the previous three months. Thompson says, stronger growth in the leading indicator suggests that economic growth will be solid rather than slow in January and February of 2019.

Thompson says for the second consecutive month, positive business expectations, rising manufacturing activity, and an increase in airline passenger counts all contributed to improvement in the leading indicator. He says there also was a drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance in Nebraska during August.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.