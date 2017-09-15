class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259975 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case | KRVN Radio

Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case

BY Associated Press | September 15, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Correctional Service -- Justin Busch

TECUMSEH, Neb.  —  An inmate accused of starting fires at a southeast Nebraska prison during a deadly riot has been sentenced to an additional 30 to 50 years behind bars.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports 26-year-old Justin Busch was found guilty of first-degree arson on Thursday. He had been serving an 18- to 24-year sentence for robbery charges at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution when a riot broke out on Mother’s Day in 2015.

The riot caused severe damage to the prison and left two inmates dead. No one has been charged in the deaths.

Johnson County District Judge Ricky Scheiner said he doesn’t hold Busch responsible for the deaths, but said he does hold him accountable for creating a violent environment.
Busch says he takes responsibility for his actions, but isn’t a bad person.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments