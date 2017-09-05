Nebraska inmates self-reflect using new therapy program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska prisons are seeking to decrease recidivism by using a 12-step pathway to change inmates’ ways of decision-making and behavior.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that moral reconation therapy focuses on increasing moral reasoning, enhancing self-image, promoting a positive identity and potentially reducing returns to prison.

Teacher Amber Drake works with inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Drake said Tuesday the program helps inmates self-reflect and “starts pulling apart those layers.”

Josafina Gonzalez is an inmate in the treatment program at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women. She’s on step 10, where participants recognize unethical attitudes, beliefs and behaviors, and then work to eliminate them.

Gonzalez says she initially didn’t trust anyone. Nearing the program’s end, she says she can be honest with others and herself.