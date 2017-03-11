class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221401 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska, Iowa move to daylight-saving time

BY AP | March 11, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ It’s time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight-saving time.  Like those in almost all other states, Nebraskans and Iowans will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.
The government expanded daylight-saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy. It now begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.  The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Saturday night.Daylight-saving time ends Nov. 5.

