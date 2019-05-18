class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385482 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska jobless rate inches up to 2.9% in April | KRVN Radio

Nebraska jobless rate inches up to 2.9% in April

BY Associated Press | May 18, 2019
Home News Regional News
Nebraska jobless rate inches up to 2.9% in April

Lincoln, Neb. —  Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate inched up to 2.9% in April.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary April rate is up a tenth of a point from March’s rate of 2.8%, the same figure recorded for April 2018.

It also was well below April’s national preliminary rate of 3.6%, which is down two-tenths of a point from 3.8% in March and three-tenths of a point under the April 2018 rate of 3.9%.

The Nebraska figure had been 2.8% for eight months in a row.

The preliminary nonfarm employment figure last month rose to more than 1.02 million.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments