BY Associated Press | October 19, 2018
Nebraska jobless rate unchanged at 2.8 percent in September

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in September _ unchanged from the August figure.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the year-ago figure of 2.9 percent.

Last month’s rate was well below the U.S. number, which dropped two-tenths of a point to 3.7 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says the manufacturing sector contributed “to another strong month of employment numbers, with a 5 percent statewide employment increase in manufacturing over the year.”

