Nebraska jobless rate unchanged in December at 2.7 percent

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Labor Department says the preliminary December unemployment rate matched the 2.7 percent of November and October.
The department said in a news release Tuesday that the rate is down six-tenths of a point from the December 2016 rate of 3.3 percent.
The December rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which was unchanged at 4.1 percent.
Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says 2017 was a strong year for nonfarm jobs. He says Nebraska had more than 1 million jobs in each month of the year.