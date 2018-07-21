Nebraska joins FTC in announcing Operation Donate With Honor

Nebraska joined the FTC and state partners in announcing Operation Donate with Honor, a nationwide law enforcement and education initiative to stop veterans-related charity fraud. Charity regulators from 70 offices, including every state, DC, Guam, American Samoa and Puerto Rico, joined the FTC in this initiative. More than 100 law enforcement actions targeting veterans-related charities and fundraisers were announced. This unprecedented joint effort signals that charity scammers who prey on Americans’ patriotism and generosity should beware, law enforcement is watching – and taking action.

Attorney General Peterson states, “Donors need to beware too. Make certain your donation dollars count and take steps to donate wisely.”

Partnering members are distributing educational materials to support expanded awareness and understanding for donors. A starting list of tips:

Do some research before you donate

Watch out for names that sound alike

Ask questions to find out where your donations go

For more Wise Giving Tips and how to research charities, visit the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division website: www.ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.

There are many great charities serving veterans in need that rely on individual contributions. Nebraskans want their donations to count, and the Consumer Protection Division wants to help them avoid dishonest fundraisers. Watch this video from the FTC and get tips on how to do some research and avoid giving money to a charity scam. You may also visit Giving to Organizations That Help Military Servicemembers and Their Families.

If you would like to report a scam or are seeking additional information, please contact the Nebraska Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office at 800-727-6432.