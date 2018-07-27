Nebraska judge apologizes after backlash over tweet

Lincoln, Neb. — A federal judge from Nebraska known for his candid blog posts is being criticized online over a tweet about a group of female law clerks.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf has apologized in a blog post this week for his tweet regarding Law Clerks for Workplace Accountability. The group recently formed in response to harassment reports within the federal judiciary.

Kopf referred to the group last week tweeting, “New Spanish Inquisition by SJWs (social justice warriors)? Thank goodness for Article III.” It included an illustration of a man tied to a rack. Article III of the Constitution says judges will hold office “during good behavior” and will be compensated for their services.

Kopf says his tweet “generated near universal condemnation” and that he apologizes.