Nebraska judge tosses out evidence against Iowa defendants

BY Associated Press | December 27, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has tossed out drugs found in a vehicle as evidence in a pending trial because the Lincoln police officer who pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 80 didn’t have probable cause for the traffic stop.

Court records say 42-year-old Andrea Plummer and 35-year-old Phillip Plummer, both of Sioux City, Iowa, are charged with possession for sale and related crimes.

Phillip Plummer was driving on Sept. 16, 2016, when his vehicle was stopped for what the officer said was following too closely. A subsequent vehicle search turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine and nearly $16,000 in cash.

The judge agreed with the defense that the officer’s car video showed the Plummers’ SUV had been boxed in by traffic.

