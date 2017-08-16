Nebraska July Traffic Fatality Toll

Lincoln, Neb. — During the month of July 2017, twenty-five persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 25 fatalities occurred in 21 crashes.
- Twelve of the 15 vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts.
- Three fatalities occurred on the interstate, 16 were on other highways, and six took place on local roads.
- Twenty-one of the fatalities occurred in rural locations.
- Nine of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- One of the fatalities was a pedestrian
- One of the fatalities was an ATV rider
- Nine of the fatalities were age 55 or older. For the Daily Count,
- There were 26 fatalities in July of 2016.
- Seventy-four of the 94 vehicle occupants killed during 2017 (79%) were not wearing safety belts.