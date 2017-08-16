class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska July Traffic Fatality Toll | KRVN Radio

Nebraska July Traffic Fatality Toll

BY NDOT | August 16, 2017
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

Lincoln, Neb. — During the month of July 2017, twenty-five persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 25 fatalities occurred in 21 crashes.
  • Twelve of the 15 vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts.
  • Three fatalities occurred on the interstate, 16 were on other highways, and six took place on local roads.
  • Twenty-one of the fatalities occurred in rural locations.
  • Nine of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • One of the fatalities was a pedestrian
  • One of the fatalities was an ATV rider
  • Nine of the fatalities were age 55 or older. For the Daily Count,
  • There were 26 fatalities in July of 2016.
  •  Seventy-four of the 94 vehicle occupants killed during 2017 (79%) were not wearing safety belts.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
