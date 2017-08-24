Nebraska justice group handling prison crowding disbands

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two Nebraska senators say now is not the time to disband a state committee that’s been working with a national state government group to handle prison crowding.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the committee of about 25 met for the last time on Tuesday, with its coordinator and the Council of State Governments concluding work within the next month.

Sens. Bob Krist of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln believe the group shouldn’t disband because of questionable progress made on crowding in county jails and a pending Nebraska ACLU lawsuit against the Department of Correctional Services.

Krist also says the group hasn’t addressed the impact of people with mental illnesses on the jails.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says work will continue with a permanent group of stakeholders in the state.