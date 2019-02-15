Nebraska justice’s father pronounced dead at crash scene

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366415 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 15, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the father of a Nebraska Supreme Court justice was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic accident in Lincoln.

Police say 79-year-old Thomas F. Funke was driving his sport utility vehicle west on Nebraska Highway 2 around 9:35 a.m. Thursday when it rammed into the rear of a semitrailer that had halted.

Funke is the father of Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke. The elder man lived in Nebraska City.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t injured.

The crash is being investigated

