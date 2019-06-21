class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Labor Department: State jobless rate hit 3% in May | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Labor Department: State jobless rate hit 3% in May

BY Associated Press | June 21, 2019
Home News Regional News
Nebraska Labor Department: State jobless rate hit 3% in May

Lincoln, Neb. — Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate has risen again, hitting 3% in May.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary May rate is up a tenth of a point from April’s 2.9% and March’s rate of 2.8%.

The May 2018 rate was 2.8% as well.
The new Nebraska rate is well below May’s national preliminary rate of 3.6% _ unchanged from April.

The department says the state labor force grew marginally faster than the number of individuals employed in May, forcing the jobless rate to rise. The department says a record number of Nebraskans were employed last month.

The preliminary May nonfarm employment figure rose nearly 1.04 million.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments