Nebraska landfill gases to turn into renewable fuel

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Foul gases emitted by a quarter-century’s worth of buried garbage at an eastern Nebraska landfill could be heating homes by the end of the year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that BioResource Development plans to harvest the gases coming from the now-closed Sarpy County Landfill just northwest of Springfield. The company will clean the gases and pump the resulting renewable natural gas into Black Hills Energy’s distribution network.

Collected waste gases will be processed to strip out moisture, carbon dioxide and other ambient gases. This leaves methane, the primary natural gas piped into homes and businesses.

BioResource Development signed its latest contract with Sarpy County after the county requested proposals in 2014 seeking a way to better control the smell of rotting waste.