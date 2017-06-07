class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240543 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 7, 2017
Nebraska law requires schools to address teen parent support
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A new state law in Nebraska requires all school districts to adopt policies outlining how they’ll address a number of challenges faced by pregnant or parenting students.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the bill was approved last month despite objections from some rural senators who said that smaller school districts don’t need another mandate regarding teen parents.

But Sen. Tony Vargas says he sponsored the bill because schools aren’t consistently supporting those students.

The first part of the law requires public, private and parochial schools to accommodate teen moms who breast-feed and provide a private space where they can pump and store milk.

The second part requires public school boards to create policies addressing student absences, providing alternate coursework and identifying quality child care options.

