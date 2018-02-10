class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289966 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska lawmaker proposes legislative ethics board | KRVN Radio

Nebraska lawmaker proposes legislative ethics board

BY Associated Press | February 10, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska lawmaker proposes legislative ethics board
Courtesy/Nebraska Legislature -- Sen. John Kuehn

Lincoln, Ne. —  A Nebraska lawmaker is asking his fellow senators to create an ethics board that would investigate complaints against members of the Legislature.

Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell presented his proposal Thursday to the Legislature’s Executive Board. The board would also determine what constitutes inappropriate conduct by a legislator.
Kuehn says Nebraska is one of just eight states that don’t have an internal legislative ethics committee.

The lack of ethical rules was highlighted after former state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion admitted to having cybersex on a state laptop. Some lawmakers wanted to punish Kintner beyond the $1,000 fine that an outside commission ordered him to pay, but critics noted that the Legislature didn’t have formal rules to govern such situations.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments