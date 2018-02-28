Nebraska lawmaker seeks disbarment of former justice

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska senator says he plans to seek the disbarment of a former state Supreme Court judge who recently resigned after a judicial ethics complaint.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha submitted a letter to the high court’s chief justice on Monday regarding Max Kelch. Chambers says that anyone who isn’t fit to retain a seat on the high court also isn’t fit to retain a license to practice law.

A judicial ethics complaint remains confidential until a commission uncovers probable cause for discipline. Kelch resigned Feb. 15 before that could happen, stating that he was doing what was best for his family.

Chambers says the public should be made aware of Kelch’s conduct during the two years he served on the court.

Kelch declined to comment to the Omaha World-Herald on the issue.