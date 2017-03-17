class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222902 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 17, 2017
Nebraska lawmakers advance ‘Choose Life’ license plate bill
Courtesy/ Legislature. George W. Norris Legislative Chamber (back view).

LINCOLN, Neb. – A bill that would allow Nebraska drivers to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates is headed for a final vote in the Legislature.

Senators gave second-round approval Friday to a bill that would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles to design “Choose Life” plates. The plates would cost $5 more than standard license plates, and revenue would supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Senators who oppose the measure say political language should not be on state-issued license plates.

Nebraska allows organizational plates if groups demonstrate 250 people would use them and pay $17,500. Bob Blank, chairman of the Nebraska chapter of the National Choose Life effort, says the group can’t gather enough signatures or
money.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
