Nebraska lawmakers approve limits to skill-based games in second round of debate

Nebraska lawmakers have given second round approval to a bill that would regulate the skill-based games often seen in convenience stores, but not without a change that would limit the machines.

Under an amendment approved Monday, a retailer could have no more than four cash devices. Retailers larger than four-thousand square feet of floor space would be allowed one additional machine per additional thousand square feet up to a total of 15 such games.

Senator Carol Blood argued those against the measure were being hypocritical. “When we have an opportunity to regulate something that already exists, to generate income no matter how small, while we’re willing pretend we don’t care about the millions of dollars we spend on the gamblers to help them and it’s ok to go ahead and tax Nebraskans because we’re trying to balance our budget,”says Blood, “But we’re not willing to open the door to generate income on something that already exists.”

Senators voted 44 – 0 in moving the measure forward for a third and final round of consideration.